One resident in Bonnyville has been arrested after Bonnyville RCMP found cocaine, Canadian Currency, and other drug trafficking paraphernalia within the town.

Bonnyville RCMP General Investigation Section searched a residence within the Town of Bonnyville after a months-long investigation into drug trafficking on September 27, 2023. Layne Nadeau was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police found and seized $2,500 in Canadian Currency, 11.5 ounces of cocaine, a vehicle, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Corporal Pedro Rodrigues of the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment says drug abuse has a devastating impact on the communities.

“The street value of this seizure is valued at $30,000 dollars, Bonnyville RCMP continue to remain vigilant in the face of crime and focus our efforts on these drug traffickers”

Nadeau was taken before a justice of the peace and was released with his next court date for October 17th, 2023, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Bonnyville.