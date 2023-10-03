Subscribe to Local News

HomeNewsCrimeOne Bonnyville resident charged after RCMP found cocaine in search
FeaturedNewsCrime

One Bonnyville resident charged after RCMP found cocaine in search

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Cst. Kelsey Davidge for Alberta RCMP)

One resident in Bonnyville has been arrested after Bonnyville RCMP found cocaine, Canadian Currency, and other drug trafficking paraphernalia within the town. 

Bonnyville RCMP General Investigation Section searched a residence within the Town of Bonnyville after a months-long investigation into drug trafficking on September 27, 2023. Layne Nadeau was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. 

Police found and seized $2,500 in Canadian Currency, 11.5 ounces of cocaine, a vehicle, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. 

Corporal Pedro Rodrigues of the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment says drug abuse has a devastating impact on the communities. 

“The street value of this seizure is valued at $30,000 dollars, Bonnyville RCMP continue to remain vigilant in the face of crime and focus our efforts on these drug traffickers” 

Nadeau was taken before a justice of the peace and was released with his next court date for October 17th, 2023, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Bonnyville. 

