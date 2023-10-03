Bonnyville`s new traffic light is about to be completed.

Construction crews have been hard at work at the intersection of 37th Street and 50th Ave to build the new traffic lights. The lights were part of the capital plans for 2023.

Bonnyville`s Mayor Elisa Brosseau says this will help move the town forward toward future plans.

“The future town for the town in that area will be mostly residential and with the 7-11 there it has brought so much traffic there both foot and vehicle. It has become increasingly unsafe and that is why we have chosen to build some lights there.“

Brosseau says she hopes the lights will help increase safety to the people walking to and from the area.