Bonnyville will finally see a fence built alongside Highway 41 to reduce the outgoing sound for residents

Council has received many complaints about the problem, and Mayor Elisa Brosseau says they are trying to address the issue.

“This has been a long-standing concern for residents that live on that side of town. The council has been getting many concerns and complaints.“

The town council agreed to the tender price with the cost of $240,000 giving the project to Pierceland company KRW Construction. The project is projected to be near completion this winter but could run until the spring. Brosseau says the construction will try to fix the problem.

“Whether it will solve all the problems I don’t know, but I am sure it will address the problems of the residents one hundred per cent.“

The town has been asking for a solution to the problem for approximately the last eight years.