Changes to the bylaw about helmets while operating off-highway vehicles in the city of Cold Lake were talked about during the most recent Corporate Priorities Committee meeting.

Council members were briefed on current provincial laws, as well as city bylaws regarding helmet and OHV use, and asked for feedback. Cold Lake`s Mayor Craig Copeland says they have been asked by some members of the public to consider following the provincial exemptions for helmet use, specifically in the case of the OHV having a roll-over bar.

“In that case, the province doesn’t require a helmet to be worn, but our bylaw still requires it within city limits.”

The discussion ended with Council requesting administration to draft amendments to the bylaw to lower some requirements and other potential changes, for the Council’s consideration.

“These rules are in place for safety of the riders and the general public,” said Copeland. “If they aren’t being followed, then perhaps heavier fines need to be in place.”

Changes to the bylaw will be brought to a future council meeting for first reading.