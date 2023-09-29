The design plans for a replacement school for Vera M. Welsh Elementary School is moving forwards after Lac La Biche County council approved a site for the school.

Board Chair Karen Packard, NLPS trustees, Superintendent Rick Cusson, and Secretary-Treasurer Paula Elock attended Tuesday’s county council meeting to request council rescind the motion delaying the project and approve the site.

Back in July Lac La Biche County Council made a motion to approve land for the new school, but only if NLPS agreed to transfer nine acres of land behind Light of Christ School to the Catholic school board. NLPS was told planning on the project could not proceed until the land issue was settled.

Board Chair Karen Packard says they are grateful that Council approved the site for the new school and agreed to remove the requirement for land to be transferred to another school board.

- Advertisement -

“Our understanding is that we still have time to complete all of the work required in the design plan phase in order to be approved for construction in the next round of school infrastructure announcements.”

“We are excited to restart work on the design of the school and move closer to having a new public elementary school in Lac La Biche after over 20 years of advocating for the project.”

Northern Lights Public Schools was approved for design plan funding by Alberta Infrastructure as part of capital planning announcements made in March.