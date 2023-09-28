This year’s Feast on the Farm with presenting sponsor Cenovus Energy has raised $90,000 for Lakeland College’s student-managed programs.

Organizers are expressing their gratitude for the community support and note that since the event started in 2016 over $260,000 has been raised to support student-led endeavours.

“Feast on the Farm is such an amazing way for us to celebrate our campus as we move into the harvest season and gear up for another amazing academic year,” says Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart, president and CEO of Lakeland College. “Experiential learning is a cornerstone of our learning model at Lakeland, and this event allows our community the opportunity to have a direct impact on what that means for our students. I can’t wait to see what our students can do with the funds raised this year, thanks to the generosity of our community.”

The event was held on Aug. 17 this year.