Only 15 percent of dogs and 11 percent of cats that entered the ACCC had identification, despite pet licenses being free in 2023.

In an update to the council on Sept. 19, city administration presented information on animal intake, care, licensing, and other factors the ACCC has seen since January.

“Some of these animals are repeat offenders, in that they have been picked up at large more than once,” said Planning, Development, and Regulated Services Manager Andrew Jabs.

Over 100 cats and 100 dogs have been brought to the Animal Care and Control Centre since the beginning of this year. Cold Lake`s Mayor Craig Copeland says this is something he wants to see improved in the community.

“We offered free licensing to pet owners, but people still didn’t take advantage of it. Having a license is the easiest way to have a pet returned if it happens to get loose.”

During their stay animals are checked for identification and advertised on Facebook through the Cold Lake Animal Care and Control page while given safe shelter, food, water, and care.

Although animals are only intended to be kept for a short period of time, many animals have overstayed this timeframe due to a lack of space at shelters around Alberta. The longest stay at the ACCC has been 15 days over the holding period for cats, and 47+ days over the holding period for dogs.

Copeland says the city will continue to promote responsible pet ownership in the community.