The Bonnyville Pontiacs started the 2023-2024 season a little rough but have since bounced back.

The team lost their home opener vs the Drumheller Dragons but proceeded to beat the Calgary Canucks and the Fort McMurry Oil Barrons back to back. Neil Langridge Associate General Manager for the Pontiacs says after a very successful exhibition season the nerves got to the team for the home opener.

“We didn’t really have the game we were anticipating. Drumheller came out and played a hard and fast hockey game and we didn’t get the response we were looking for. I say nerves were involved because the next night the Calgary Canucks came out and we played the right way and the Pontiac way and came out with a 5 – 0 victory. Then again we played a good hockey game on Tuesday night vs. Fort McMurry and were successful with a 5 – 2 victory.“

Langridge says it is unfortunate the team stumbled out in the first game but the team bounced back for the other two.

During the Exhibition season, the Pontiacs went undefeated and Langridge says the relief of the regular season and making the team might have crept in.

“That relief part is what you can not let in because you need to be able to put the hammer down and continue to push on because this time of the year you start fighting for position right off the haul.“

The Pontiacs have 59 more games in the season and will battle in the team’s first away game at the Encana Arena vs. the Camrose Kodiaks on Friday, Sept. 22nd.