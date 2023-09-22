Bonnyville is getting ready to Hydrant Flush some streets in the town.

The Town’s Fall Hydrant Flushing Program will start on Sept. 25 and is expected to last up to a month.

The town is asking all the residents to slow down when they see a hydrant being flushed while driving and to be aware of the crews working in the streets. Drivers may see crews accessing or operating valves resulting in releasing water. There may be a temporary fluctuation in pressure, which is normal during the program.

In a Facebook post the town thanks everyone for their patience.