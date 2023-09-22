Cold Lake Council will be taking a deep dive into the grant program soon.

The city council noted an increasing number of asks that fall just outside of the scope of the grant policy and wants to ensure that its grant policy is fair to groups in the City of Cold Lake and the surrounding region, as well as to the City’s taxpayers.

Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland says they have been overwhelmed.

“We are seeing more and more groups come to the city for funding and we are here to help them. They are bringing people into our community. We are open to dialogue and we want Cold Lake to be a community of choice.“

- Advertisement -

Copeland says they are going to tighten up some of the policies are rules.

“For example, we are going to allow only one grant application per year per organization because what we found is there were quite a few applications from the same group. We have a certain amount of money we allocate to all the different grants.“

Copeland says he hopes this will streamline this for the committee as they were meeting for three or four hours each month.

Council will discuss and debate its grant policy at a future Corporate Priorities Committee before bringing any possible changes to a future council meeting for a decision.