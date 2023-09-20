The Cold Lake Jets were unable to win the final match vs. the GTA All-Stars in the National Championship 11 – 7.

The Cold Lake team had the lead at halftime 7 – 4 but was unable to hold on to it. The All-Stars were able to sneak 7 points in the fourth quarter for the win. Teague Sherman the Jets’ Administrator says the results weren’t what the team wanted.

“It was a very hard-fought game. Each team fought for everything but in the end, we made one more mistake than they did.“

Sherman says the opponents were really good at stopping the Jets from doing what they needed to but despite coming one game short he looks back on the season with positivity.

- Advertisement -

“I am very proud of this team. All the adversities we had to overcome throughout the season with the injuries and some of the circumstances we were in. I believe we had a very successful season. We had a bunch of news guys who did the team and organization proud this year.“

Now the Jets are getting ready for next year calling themselves the redeem team. Next year will see the national game back in Alberta with the Jets looking to host the finals.