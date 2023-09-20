Cold Lake City Council approved $17,087.69 worth of grants during its Sept. 13 meeting.

Chaired by Deputy Mayor Ryan Bailey, Council approved the following grants:

Cold Lake Seniors Society for $3,212.69 under the Capital Project Grant to assist with upgrading security cameras, and facility upgrades.

Cold Lake Bicycle Skills Park and Trails Society for $5,000 under the Community Incentive Grant to support the 2024 Multi-Day Learn to Jump Bike Workshops.

Filipino Association of Bonnyville and Cold Lake Alberta for $3,875 under the Community Incentive Grant to assist with sport tournaments held in September 2023.

Kinosoo Performing Art Association for $1,000 to assist with attendance at the Alberta Showcase.

Riverhurst Community Hall for $1,500 under the Arts, Culture and Heritage Grant to assist with the cost of a free community event.

Grand Centre Lions Club for $1,000 from Council Goodwill towards the 33rd Annual Santa’s Anonymous.

Kempe Fitness and Fighting for $1,500 from Council Goodwill to assist with costs associated with hosting a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Tournament.

Council found an increased number of asks just falling outside the scope of the Community Recreation, Art, Culture, and Heritage Investment Grant program and stated an intention to take a deeper dive into the grant policy to ensure it is fair.

Deputy Mayor Ryan Bailey says the City’s grants help community groups host events and bring exciting options for the youth and residents.

“Our busy summers are a testament to our community groups’ hard work and commitment, and also to the success that our grant policy has seen. But we need to remember that at the end of the day the funding for these grants comes from property tax money, and we need to be good stewards of the public purse.”

Council will discuss and debate its grant policy at a future Corporate Priorities Committee before bringing any possible changes to a future council meeting for a decision.