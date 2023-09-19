Just hours away from the Pontiacs Home Opening Game four players were named assistant captains for the 2023/2024 season.

Max Sequin, Tyler Blocha, Joshua Simpson, and JR Ashmead have all been given the title. With the coaches, the team was picked, and now the leadership decided the team was ready for the hockey season.

Captain for the Pontiacs Nicolas Beaudoin gave reasons for why each of the four Yaks was chosen for the position.

Max Seguin:

“I chose Max because ever since being a Pontiac, he has shown continued commitment of his craft on and off the ice,” said Beaudoin. “He is a natural leader that works his tail off day in and day out. Seguin is a guy I look up to as a player and a person. He knows how to bring the best out of people and he will be a guy we rely on all season.”

Tyler Blocha:

“Tyler is an older veteran that has a lot of experience in the league,” said Beaudoin. “He also has experience on what it takes to win it all in the AJHL. With this experience and his relentless work ethic he will be a key leader and driver for the team.”

Joshua Simpson:

“I chose Josh because he is also an older veteran that has the right habits on and off the ice to be successful,” said Beaudoin. “He’s simply a good example for the fellas. His ability to be a strong vocal leader in the room as well as his play on the ice will be an important asset to this team.”

JR Ashmead:

“I chose JR because he’s going into his fourth year as a Pontiac.” said Beaudoin. “He knows the expectations we have as an organization and what it takes to be a Pontiac. JR hits all of these boxes as he is a high IQ hockey player that plays the game in the right way. But more than that, he’s a great person off the ice that brings a ton of energy and the right attitude day in and day out to the rink.”

Head coach for the Pontiacs Mario Pouliot says they are excited with the leadership group going forward.