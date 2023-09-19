Multiple CF-188 Hornet aircraft from 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron participated in the ceremonial flyby for the anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The flyby took place above the Legion Cenotaph on 10th Street, Cold Lake at 10:50 a.m., on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

The parade and ceremony honours the anniversary of the Battle of Britain, a tradition of great significance for all members of the Royal Canadian Air Force community. The flyby was at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle over ground level and ran from northeast to southwest.

The format also included an address from the 4 Wing Commander, a reading of “High Flight”, and laying of the wreaths.