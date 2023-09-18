Ronald Giroux-Belcourt has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Lac La Biche RCMP responded to a well-being check at a local residence on Sept. 4, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. and found a deceased male later identified as 22-year-old Cason Monias.

An autopsy was completed on Sept. 11, 2023, and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

On Sept. 14, 2023, twenty-nine-year-old Ronald Giroux-Belcourt was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Giroux-Belcourt has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Paul on Sept. 21, 2023.