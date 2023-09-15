The Bonnyville Terry Fox Run is set for this Sunday with two separate runs along Jessie Lake Trail.

The local runs to raise money for cancer research will start at 8:00 going to 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 going to 2:30 p.m. each. The runs will meet at the Bonnyville Splash Park before setting out. Coordinator Les Parsons says participants do not need to run but can jog or walk too.

“There is an option of a paved trail or a grass trail. People have the option of walking around for a few minutes, 1 kilometer, 2 kilometer, or just going as far as they want.”

Parsons says the event will be open to everyone in an attempt to raise as much money for cancer research as possible.

“This is towards cancer research so every dollar counts. Last year we raised five thousand dollars and this year our goal is between five and ten thousand. If every community does that it will add up in a hurry.”

As a cancer survivor, Parsons says that both the donations and community hope shown in the run are life-altering.

“I almost died of cancer myself. 16 years ago they removed my whole stomach and half my liver because I had cancer and it was because of Terry Fox and his funding for cancer research that I survived. Part of the legacy that everyone gives a dollar saved my life.”

Terry Fox began his cross-country Marathon of Hope in April 1980 and the tradition of running for cancer research. Terry Fox passed away on June 28, 1981, at the age 22 but his legacy lives on through the runs across the country.

Cold Lake’s 5 kilometer run will start gathering at the Energy Centre Sunday morning at 9:00 am with the run starting at 10:00am.

St. Paul’s run will be alongside Lagasse Park with registrations starting at 9:00am and the run starting at 10:00am.

Lac La Biche’s run will have multiple options between 5 kilometers or 10 kilometers. The run will start at 1:00pm at McArthur Place and end at Pleasant Acre Drive.