The first Otipemisiwak Métis Government General Election has started with polls closing on Sept. 19th.

Representatives for all 22 districts in Alberta will be chosen but only District 12 and District 20 have multiple candidates for the district captain post. District 12, St. Paul-Cold Lake will vote between Tanya Fayant of Fishing Lake and Bernie Poitras of Elk Point.

Two residents from the St. Paul-Cold Lake region have also put their names forward as Citizens’ Representative candidates. Voters will choose between candidate Karen Collins of Elizabeth Métis Settlement and Citizen Representative candidate Tanya Shaw of St. Paul but originally from Fishing Lake Métis Settlement.

In the election for leader, former regional zone rep Andrea Sandmaier who is from Cold Lake is one of two candidates, up against Joseph Pimlott.

Voting can be done either online here or in person at one of the following locations:

Bonnyville Senior Citizens Centre: September 17th-19th, 8AM – 8PM

Cold Lake Native Friendship Centre Society, September 19th, 8AM – 8PM

The Landing Hotel and Conference Centre, St. Paul, September 17th-19th, 8AM – 8PM

A Métis ID or any other government-issued ID with a photo, name, and current address will be needed to vote.

Citizens are suggested to vote online as soon as possible as it could take up to 1 business day to process the survey and provide you with the credentials to vote online.

Mail voting has also been opened up if needed.