The Bonnyville Pontiacs have won all 5 exhibition games before the new season starts this Friday.

The Yaks beat the Blackfalds Bulldogs twice, the Lloydminster Bobcats twice, and the Drayton Valley Thunder once during the 2023 Exhibition Season from Sept. 1st to the 9th.

Associate General Manager for the Pontiacs Neil Langridge says its always something to be proud of when you are winning games even though these ones typically don’t matter when it comes to the regular season.

“They are just kind of warm-up games for us. It shows that the team has started well and they are competing at a high level. We don’t really put a lot of weight in it but it is always great to win hockey games.”

Langridge says the exhibition games are used for a bunch of different things like getting the team down to 25 and helping out the coaches to see how coachable the players are.

“I think we are in a good spot and that’s where we want to be to start. We believe our returning and core group that we have are an excellent base for the team. We have a lot of high hopes as last year we created a lot of buzz in the community and in the AJHL saying the Bonnyville Pontiacs are a contender.”

Langridge says the real games start Friday with the Pontiacs Home Opening Tailgate. The first 400 patrons can get a free Burger and pop at the Tailgate if they show proof of a ticket to the game.

This year the season is also a little different with two more games added to the regular season plus the abolishment of divisions. Teams will now play 62 games in one large conference overall and play each team four times.

The Yak’s first game will see the team battle the Drumheller Dragons at home Friday night with the puck dropping at 7:00 pm.