OEG Sports & Entertainment has picked Vermilion as the home for this year’s Celebrating Oil Country Oilers Day.

The year’s festivities will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 1 with Oilers alumni, team mascot Hunter, and the Orange & Blue Ice Crew visiting the town in addition to hosting a hockey clinic at Vermilion Arena.

The events in Vermilion will wrap up with the Oilers delegation attending the Junior B Vermilion Tigers home game that evening. Tim Shipton, Executive Vice President, OEGSE says they are looking forward to celebrating the great community of Vermilion

“We know the Oilers fan base extends far beyond Edmonton and the town of Vermilion is a prime example of the many towns that make up Oil Country and represent the best, most passionate fan base in the NHL.”

Then on Saturday, Nov. 4, the scene will shift to Rogers Place as the Oilers host the Nashville Predators, and the community and fans of Vermilion will be featured throughout the game.

“As a lifelong Oilers fan, I am overcome with joy that the Edmonton Oilers have chosen Vermilion as an Oil Country community. The excitement this brings to our community will be remembered for years to come,” said Mayor Greg Throndson.

The Oilers’ Day started in 2022 as a way to celebrate a community around Edmonton.