Additional charges have been laid against a Cold Lake tattoo artist arrested earlier this year for sexual assault.

In May, 67-year-old Dale Amos was charged with sexually assaulting several women while giving them a tattoo at a local tattoo studio. Since those charges were laid, Cold Lake RCMP has received reports of sexual assault by Amos.

After further investigation, Amos has been charged with nine more counts of sexual assault, with 11 counts total, one count for each of the different victims.

Amos will appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Cold Lake on Wednesday, September 13th.