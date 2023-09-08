Bonnyville AG Society Fall Fair and Farmers’ Market is right around the corner and for the first time will run over two days.

The Fall Fair will start on Saturday, Sept. 9th, and continue into Sunday, Sept. 10th at the Bonnyville Pro Rodeo grounds. Saturday’s day starts at 10 AM with a farmers market that leads into the Ranch Rodeo, All Pro-Canadian Chucks and Chariots Racing, and for the first time, the Indian Relay Race. The Bonnyville AG Society Treasurer Corey Dows says the Fall Fair is normally a very busy day with everything and just keeps getting bigger.

“Last year we kicked it up another notch with our first ever Ranch Roado and now this year on top of everything we are also featuring the All Pro-Canadian Chucks and Chariots Racing followed by the Indian Relay.”

Dows says he is excited to see how the event goes split into multiple days.

“We are doing it just as a bonus event this year. We want to bring activities to the town.”

Both days will see performances from the All-Pro Canadian Chucks & Chariot Racing and the Indian Relay Racing presented by Kehewin Cree Nation. The Ranch Rodeo will take place on Saturday followed by the band Dirt Road Maniacs.