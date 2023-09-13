The Canadian Public Works Association has awarded the City of Cold Lake with a national award for its National Public Works Week celebrations for a fifth time.

The City of Cold Lake won the 2023 National Public Works Week award for Community under 25,000, during its annual meeting at the end of August. Mayor Craig Copeland says they are always very proud of the hard work the staff put into National Public Works Week.

“The whole week is filled with great events for the public to take part in, create community engagement, and gives an appreciation for all the Public Works staff who work very hard to keep our city operating.”

The City of Cold Lake has won national awards in 2016, 2017, 2021, and 2022, on top of winning provincial awards in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022. Copeland says the celebrations are making a statement across the country.

National Public Works Week takes place annually during the third week of May, and features many departments, including Engineering, Parks, Roads, Waste, and Water Treatment.