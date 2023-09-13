Throughout the summer Bonnyville RCMP made contact with roughly 75 vessels on the water with some laid charges.

Police issued many verbal warnings but there were also several liquor tickets and one Criminal Code charge laid to a vessel operator who officials say had 11 occupants on board his boats and zero life jackets alongside alcohol consumption.

The Bonnyville RCMP boat has also been called into action for calls of missing boaters and capsized vessels on the water.

RCMP members can receive various training courses throughout their career with Inland Water Transport training being unpopular where members are taught the ins and outs of operating a vessel, pulling over other vessels and enforcing the laws on the lakes across Alberta. Bonnyville Detachment has its own vessel and a few trained officers.