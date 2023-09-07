The Bonnyville Municipal Library hosted a 60-year Anniversary Party.

The event brought together board members, town council members, the public, and more for some speeches, treats, and hot drinks. A few Pontiacs stopped by to say hi and read some picture books as well. Kat Eliason the Library Programmer for the Bonnyville Municipal Library says it was a nice party.

“It is pretty amazing to think how far we have come. So many things have changed for libraries within the last decade. If you look at the eresources, ebooks, audio books, and digital magazines, libraries help people connect with all forms of things.”

Eliason says the Bonnyville Library has evolved with different programs like board game kits, the telescope, and rec equipment to stay up to date.

“It is so great to see that we still have this sample of a community hub here. Every time people come in they tell us how much they love the people and the spaces. There are so many places where people think libraries aren’t worth anything anymore but we have kept up with the times and still offer a lot to the community.”