Lakeland Co-op, Lakeland Credit Union, and Co-operators Choquet Insurance are putting on the annual Member Appreciation event on Sept. 8th.

All members of the community are welcome to come over to the Bonnyville Ag Society – Rodeo Grounds 55 St. South Past Lakeshore Drive to watch the Super Mario Bros. Movie for free. The doors will open at 6:30 PM with the movie starting at Dusk.

Sue Wojcik from Lakeland Co-op says it’s great to get everyone together at the end of the summer to sit back and enjoy each other’s company.

“This is a great time for families to come together and join us for not just a members appreciation event but a community appreciation event.”

There are two options for watching the movie; an area for blankets and chairs up in front, or community members can drive in with their cars and tune in through the vehicle radio. Food and drink vendors alongside door prizes will be available alongside free popcorn. Wojcik says appreciation events are very important.

“Having Member Appreciation events for all three of us is a really important way to give back to the people who keep us all going. It’s the whole idea.”