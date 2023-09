The town of Bonnyville has some Service Repair work being done at 4008-41 A Street, Sept 7th until tomorrow, Sept. 8 at 4:00 pm.

The road will be closed at 41A Street where it turns onto 41st Avenue up to 40th Street. The roads will be opened when the work is finished. The town is asking all residents to be aware of the workers and the equipment on site.

One side of the road was open yesterday (Sept. 6) but has now been closed.