CFB Cold Lake had a Change of Command for the 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron and a Change of Appointment at 4 Wing Cold Lake on July 12th.

Colonel David Turenne presided over the ceremony where Lieutenant-Colonel E. Sudul received command of the squadron from Lieutenant-Colonel R. Surkan. In addition, Master Warrant Officer J. Holloway succeeded Chief Warrant Officer M. Riach as 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron’s Chief Warrant Officer.

Preceding this ceremony, on July 11, 2023, a flypast was conducted over CFB Cold Lake to mark 401 Squadron’s cease of flying operations and their role shift within 4 Wing, to focus on aircraft maintenance production and support the transition to new capabilities. Lieutenant-Colonel Reid Surkan, Outgoing Commanding Officer, 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron says he is extremely proud of what the members of 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron have accomplished

“You have all contributed to the squadron’s mission success, without exception. As we transition, I’m excited to watch Lieutenant-Colonel Sudul and the Rams continue to deliver on their mission requirements.”

- Advertisement -

Lieutenant-Colonel Evan Sudul, Incoming Commanding Officer, 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron says the Change of Command and Change of Appointment ceremony is an ending of sorts.

“Refocusing 401 Squadron to concurrently support CF-18 operations and transition to new capabilities will ensure 4 Wing mission success, today and in the future.”

A change of Command Ceremony is conducted when a new Commanding Officer takes control of a Canadian Armed Forces formation, such as a squadron and a Change of Appointment is conducted when there is a change in the highest ranked non-commission member of a formation.

Chief Warrant Officer Mark Riach, Outgoing Squadron Chief Warrant Officer, 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron says he looks forward to the new Command Team.

“This week’s flyby and combined Change of Command and Change of Appointment ceremony were merely the most recent displays of the continuous pride and professionalism that the Rams exude daily. I look forward to the new Command Team leading the squadron towards a prosperous future.”

Master Warrant Officer Jason Holloway, Incoming Squadron Chief Warrant Officer, 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron is accepting the honor with pride.

“I am humbled by this tremendous responsibility, and I vow to work tirelessly in the best interests of our squadron and that of 4 Wing, embracing the opportunity to lead newly qualified technicians, steward technicianship and build their experience.”