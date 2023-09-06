One Cold Lake resident has been arrested after Bonnyville RCMP searched a stopped vehicle on Sept. 4.

The vehicle was stopped on Highway 660 in the Municipal District of Bonnyville and in the course of the vehicle stop, officers discovered drugs and money in the vehicle. The driver was arrested. A search of the vehicle incidental to the arrest resulted in locating a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine, as well as a quantity of Canadian currency.

Kyle Roth was arrested and faces charges including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtain by crime.