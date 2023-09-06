Nicolas Beaudoin has been announced as the Bonnyville Pontiacs new captain heading into the 2023/2024 season.

The team needed a new leader after Trey Funk and Matteo Giampa moved on to NCAA Division I college hockey. The St. Paul native was awarded the AJHL Rookie of the Year last season and was also nominated for the Giuseppe Greatest Teammate Award. He says he has always been a fan of the Pontiacs.

“To have made it to this level and now to be able to represent this talented group of guys as a captain, I feel extremely honored and proud. I’ve been fortunate enough to have been part of this organization for two years now and have past leaders whom I’ve had the opportunity to learn from and I really want to lead by their example.”

Beaudoin’s rookie campaign saw him establish himself for the Pontiacs both on the ice with 40 goals and 34 assists for 74 points in 55 games played, and off the ice with his leadership and comradery with his teammates.

The head coach for the Yaks Mario Pouliot say he was the clear choice.

“For me, it was very important for Nico to feel comfortable working with these people because being a leader on a hockey team is not an easy task. To look at other players making sure everyone is feeling good and if we have things to settle down, they need to be able to notice those things and being able to talk with the players or with myself and find a solution.”