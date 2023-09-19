The Bonnyville Friendship Centre, alongside ATCO put on a BBQ fundraiser for the food bank.

Lakeland residents enjoyed burgers, hotdogs, and pop on September 19th starting at 11:00 AM. All the proceeds will go towards the food bank. The Research Coordinator for The Bonnyville Friendship Centre Pauline Mawer says the food bank is in dire need of help.

“We have had a lot of clients come in from seniors to kids. It is just crazy the price of food, rent, and utilities, and it is just hard for families to manage. We just want to help people where we can.”

The Friendship Centre issued an urgent request on Aug. 21st saying the supplies of the food bank were at a critical level and Mawer says the community stepped up. Since the request was made a week later over 2,650 pounds worth of food was donated from fundraising drives to people walking in with bags.

“The week before I had nothing to give and I had clients saying they could not make it through the weekend. That is a sad place to be in. I am so thankful the Bonnyville community rallies around their community.”

Mawer says she has been selling hampers and has a lot of juice and snacks right as schools start up.