Clayton Bellamy Foundation For the Arts Gala and Golf event has sold out with the two-day event kicking off tonight.

The old Hollywood-themed event has been put on to raise funds for the new state-of-the-art Strathcona Performing Arts Centre. The goal is to turn the old BCHS gym into a theatre with 340 seats after the Lyle Victor Albert Centre closed down. Clayton Bellamy says he is very excited to bring arts back to the Lakeland.

“We have had an overwhelming response from the community. If this wasn’t in the community we would not have people like myself, Brett Kissel, or Mike Plume. Our old Lyle Victor Albert Centre was the platform where we could grow and do what they wanted to do.”

The two-day event will see everyone sit down for a dinner with musical performances by Dallas Smith, The Road Hammers, and much more while celebrities are auctioned off to play golf the following day at the Bonnyville Golf & Country Club.

And the biggest excitement of all comes in the form of a million-dollar hole-in-one.

The Clayton Bellamy Foundation for the Arts supports education and community-based programs in the province of Alberta by providing financial support to arts programs in need and by advocating the benefits and importance of arts education.