Cold Lake man faces charges after drug investigation

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Scott Rodgerson for unsplash.com)

A Cold Lake man is facing charges after RCMP found him in possession of a stolen truck and trafficking a controlled substance. 

On Aug. 25 the Cold Lake RCMP General Investigations Section launched a search warrant at a residence at a rural location near Cold Lake in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. 

During the investigation police seized the truck and Ryan Flood was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00. 

Flood was released by a Justice of the Peace on a $1000.00 Release Order with conditions to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Cold Lake on September 13, 2023. 

