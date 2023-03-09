The Town of Bonnyville will be celebrating its 75th anniversary with an outdoor party on March 18th.

The event will take place at Pontiac Park around 3:00 P.M. with hot dogs, S’mores, tobogganing, snow painting, bubbles, sleigh rides, and a little three-on-three hockey at the outdoor rink at the Centennial Centre. The event will all be capped off with fireworks set off around 8:00 P.M.

Bonnyville’s Mayor Elisa Brosseau says this will be a very exciting event.

“Anything that gets people out celebrating something together always excites me.” Mayor Brosseau says it is a significant milestone for the town. “If you think of all the people who came and pioneered the land I think you can see the roots are still here. When you think of 75 years it really isn’t that long ago. A lot of people still have great grandparents here that can remember when the municipality was being formed.”

The poster says weather permitting and Bonnyville’s Mayor says they will wait till the last minute to cancel or change the event.

“One thing I have learned in our area is that the weather can change within 30 minutes. I always hate having to call something early on or even the day before just because of the potential that it will be too cold. Regardless we are still going to get out and if it does have to be canceled it will be a last-second thing.”

While the fireworks will go off at 8 there is no official end date.