St. Paul Regional High School hosted the 2023 ASAA Provincial Curling Championships and the boys took their first-ever curling gold championship.

The Championships were held between March 1st and March 4th and saw St. Paul take home the school’s first curling Gold banner. The boy’s team defeated Holy Rosary High School’s team 7 – 5. Vice Principal of St. Paul Regional High School Angela Noel says this is a huge accomplishment for the school.

“We have never actually won in the history of St. Paul Regional High School the championship or a gold medal and it felt like it has been a long time coming. And to see it happen on home ice is pretty fantastic.”

The teams have come close to gold as last year the Mixed team claimed bronze and in 2020 a silver and bronze medal were both claimed.

Noel highlighted that even though the other two teams didn’t place, they both played great games.

“Our girls did very well this year. They actually placed second in their pool winning all of the games except for one. Then they moved on to a cross-over match and unfortunately lost to Sexsmith and ended up in the bronze medal match which they lost by two points.”

30 teams from around the province all came together to compete in the three-day tournament. The season started in October and runs until the end of March with Provincials.

Over 90 businesses contributed to the event with coaches, prizes, player bags, and more. The Vice Principal says hosting events like this one is only possible when you have the community to back it up.

“It is pretty amazing. when these teams come in they always have such rave reviews of the town and the community of St. Paul and they have a lot of fun.”

St. Paul Regional High School had previously hosted the provincial championship back in 2019.