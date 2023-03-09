Two Pontiac players have won AJHL awards for the 2022-23 League awards.

5 players and coaches were nominated for 7 possible awards with Captain of the Pontiac Trey Funk taking home the Don McNabb Memorial Trophy as Most Dedicated Player award and Nicolas Beaudoin taking home the Dick White Trophy as AJHL Rookie of the Year for 2022-23.

The captain of the Yaks had 6 returning players from last season and showed his leadership. On the Pontiacs website, Trey Funk has been described as a key factor as to why the Pontiacs were able to create a positive environment. Associate General Manager Neil Langridge says this is a tough award to measure.

“Every team has got one of those guys but Trey was voted to be the most outstanding.”

Langridge says the Yaks have only won that award once before.

The Rookie of the Year award was given to Nicolas Beaudoin for his record-breaking performance as he broke the Pontiacs franchise record for most goals by a rookie with 36 Goals. Beaudoin also grabbed a Pizza 73 AJHL Player of the Week award and Alberta Ford Dealers Player of the Month award among others.

The other Pontiacs personnel nominated for awards this year are; Matteo Giampa – Most Valuable Player & Forward of the Year Mario Pouliot – Coach of the Year

Langridge says the team is really excited for the two Yaks.

“We are super happy and proud of the boys and are now just looking forward to a long playoff run.”