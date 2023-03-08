The matchups for round one of Alberta Junior Hockey League action are set as the Bonnyville Pontiacs face the Lloydminster Bobcats in the best-of-seven series.

The Pontiacs will have home-ice advantage for the first two games on Friday and Saturday, before heading to Lloydminster for March 14th and 15th for games three and four. If games five and seven are needed they will be back in Bonnyville.

Associate General Manager Neil Langridge says this is the time all teams work towards.

“Another great season for the Pontiacs with 36 wins. The coaching staff and players are working super hard to get here. Everyone is super excited to be here and ready to get started.”

- Advertisement -

The team placed 3rd in the north division and settled with a record of 36-21-2-1. The team played 60 games in the regular season excluding exhibition games. Langridge says the team is focused and has their game ready.

“You do not want to change a whole bunch of stuff because of the playoffs. They work physically and mentally all year to prepare for 60 games. The only difference is these mean a little more.”

Langridge says he just wants his team to be ready for when his team hits the ice. Previously the Pontiacs played the Lloydminster Bobcats on February 4th and won 7 – 2. The Pontiacs have won the last five games the teams have clashed but Associate General Manager says the team is looking at each game with fresh eyes.

“The regular season pretty much only decides who gets to have the first two games at home. Now everyone is on an even playing field regardless of where you finished. It is a one-game-at-a-time type of thing and you have to be patient in the playoffs and not look too far ahead or else it will bite you.”

Tickets for the playoffs can be bought online with Playoff Packages available as well.