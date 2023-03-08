Lorrie Makepeace has been announced as the new Director of Learning: ECS to Grade 6 Instructional Support.

Superintendent Rick Cusson says Ms. Makepeace has extensive experience with instructional leadership and curriculum implementation.

“Her knowledge and future-focused perspective will be invaluable as new curriculum continues to be introduced at the K-6 level and we move forward with our division priority to improve students’ numeracy skills and understanding.”

Ms. Makepeace worked as a teacher and administrator in a variety of school systems and began working for Alberta Education in 2019 and was promoted in 2022 to Director of the Resource Strategy and Management branch.

“I am excited to join a leadership team that is continuously striving to help every student learn and excel,” said Makepeace. “I look forward to collaborating to create an environment where all students and staff feel encouraged to reach their full potential.”

The hiring of a Director of Learning focused on K-6 instruction is part of the division’s plan to reconfigure leadership positions at the division office level over the next few years as staff leave or retire, and realign staffing with division priorities. This position fills a vacancy that opened earlier this year.