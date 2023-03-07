Bonnyville RCMP is investigating two stolen vehicles at the beginning of March.

Officials say the white 1998 Dodge Ram truck was taken sometime overnight into the morning of March 1st. The truck has a British Columbia license plate SL1136 and was stolen from the 4500 block of 43 Street.

Anyone with information on this theft or the whereabouts of the truck is asked to call the Bonnyville RCMP.

RCMP also are asking for help gathering information on a stolen 2002 Chevrolet Silverado. The light grey truck was taken on March 2nd at 5:00 AM while it was running with the keys inside.

