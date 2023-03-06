Residents in Cold Lake can expect to see and hear the jets throughout the majority of March as The Canadian Armed Forces conduct training around the 4 Wing Cold Lake Air Weapons Range.

The training will go until March 25th and includes United States Air Force B-52 Bombers, Top Aces Alpha Jets, a Lear Jet, CF-188 Hornets, and CH-146 Griffons. The B-52 Bomber will be flying between March 4th and 12th, the CH-146 Griffons will be active March 18th and 24th.

During the Public Service Announcement, The Canadian Armed Forces say they are extremely thankful for the support and understanding of the residents of Cold Lake as we conduct this valuable training.

The training from The Canadian Armed Forces will coincide with the 4 Wing Cold Lake night flying training.