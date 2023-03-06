Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an incident that lead an RCMP officer to fire their service pistol at Vermilion hospital around 10:00 p.m. on March 1st.

Vermilion RCMP was called for assistance from EMS for an agitated male having a panic attack on March 1st at 3:12 p.m. Officials determined the man was impaired by drugs and required medical attention and transported the male to Vermilion hospital. During the hospital stay, RCMP stayed with the man.

Around 10:00 p.m. the man stepped outside for a cigarette accompanied by an officer. An altercation occurred between the male and the officer that resulted in the officer discharging his service pistol. STARS air ambulance was called and the 33-year-old male, a resident of Lloydminster, was taken to an Edmonton hospital.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The Director of Law Enforcement deemed this to be “in scope” and has directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate.