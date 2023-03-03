The temporary reduction in hours at the Elk Point Healthcare Centre emergency department will be extended until March 31, 2023.

The Elk Point emergency department will continue to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed overnight, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The reduced hours are due to a lack of nursing staff and an inability to secure temporary coverage. These hours allow the staff to provide consistent service each day, during the times when the majority of emergency department visits occur.

Residents are still asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. EMS remains available to the community.

In a news release, Alberta Health Services says patient safety and care remain the highest priorities for AHS. “The organization is working hard to ensure everyone receives the care they need through its partnership with EMS and a supportive regional network of healthcare centers.”

The emergency department may reopen sooner if coverage can be found.