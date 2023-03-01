The Islay Curling Club has given the County of Vermilion River Fire Service a huge donation of $12,800.

The money was raised through the Islay curling bonspiel held at the end of January. The bonspiel hosted 14 teams that competed all weekend followed by an evening banquet, silent and live auctions as well as food concessions.

“Our volunteer firefighters are usually the ones serving their community”, stated County Fire Chief Kirk Hughes, “so this highlights the type of positive relationships our residents have with County Firefighters that they’d think of us to gift this donation to.”