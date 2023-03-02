The province has filed charges against Douglas Alf Larson and Bravo #1 Aerial Application Ltd. for not following Alberta pesticide regulations and environmental legislation.
Larson was charged on February 22 and Bravo #1 Aerial Application Ltd. was charged a day later on February 23 in contravention of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and its subsequent regulations.
Both arson and Bravo #1 Aerial Application Ltd. are alleged to have applied a pesticide in a way that did not follow the directions on the pesticide label and without a valid registration on August 30, 2021.
Both Larson and the company are facing nine charges:
- seven charges for contravening the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
- one charge for contravening the Pesticide (Ministerial) Regulation
- one charge for contravening the Pesticide Sales, Handling, Use and Application Regulation
Larson, is facing three additional charges:
- three charges for contravening the Pesticide Sales, Handling, Use and Application Regulation
The first court date is scheduled for March 27 in Provincial Court of Alberta, Vegreville.