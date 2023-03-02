One St. Paul man has been arrested after RCMP conducted a search finding six replica firearms, one prohibited weapon, ammunition, and several other weapons.

An investigation lead to the search on February 26 at an apartment within the town of St. Paul and the arrest of 41-year-old Conrad Whiskeyjack.

Whiskeyjack has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon, assault, and pointing a firearm among others. Conrad Whiskeyjack was held for a judicial hearing where he was remanded into custody. He is set to appear in court on Mar. 2, 2023.

Cpl. Stephen Cunningham, Watch Supervisor says the St. Paul RCMP would like to thank the general public for coming forward and reporting this information to the police.

“This investigation and arrest demonstrates the expertise and abilities of our front-line officers. Our officers remain committed to apprehending criminals in an attempt to crack down on criminal activity within our community”.