Bonnyville RCMP is looking for suspects after a vehicle theft on February 23rd.

RCMP says unknown culprits were driving around Bonnyville in a stolen white Ford Explorer SUV scoping out running vehicles in parking lots just before 6:00 AM. A white International truck bearing license plate A12994 was found unlocked and running with the keys in the ignition. Video surveillance of the parking lot shows one culprit exiting the stolen SUV, entering the International truck, and driving away all within seconds.

Later that day the stolen Ford Explorer rammed a police vehicle around noon in Fishing Lake resulting in the arrest of a 23-year-old male and a 23-year-old female from Fishing Lake. Both are being charged after an investigation by Elk Point RCMP and Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit.

The International was located abandoned several hours later by Cold Lake RCMP on Range Road 420 near Township Road 620. Anyone with information on the theft of the International truck or the culprits who stole it is urged to contact the Bonnyville RCMP.