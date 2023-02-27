Fourteen Indigenous community-owned businesses across Alberta are getting some help through the Aboriginal Business Investment Fund and two Applicants call the Lakeland home.

The Alberta Business Indigenous Fund will be providing $5 million in grants through ABIF which go towards capital costs like equipment purchases and infrastructure builds.

The first of two Lakeland-approved applicants is Pimee Well Servicing LP in the community of Beaver Lake Cree Nation, Frog Lake First Nation, Heart Lake First Nation, Kehewin Cree Nation, Saddle Lake Cree Nation, and Whitefish (Goodfish) Lake Band #128. The project Rig 14 Pump and Tank Project has been approved for $500,000.

The second Lakeland-approved applicant is Comec Energy Services LP in the community of Cold Lake First Nation which has been granted $250,000.