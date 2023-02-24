Traffic was delayed this morning on Bonnyville main street along 46th street as two vehicles were involved in a collision.

RCMP says the cars were traveling in opposite directions when one vehicle turned in front of the other without the right of way and was hit. EMS and Fire attended the scene to assist and some occupants were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Staff Sergeant Sarah Parke believes there were no serious injuries and says there is a charge pending against the driver who turned.

Officials were called to the scene around 9:52 AM on February 24th and members were on the scene afterward to help clear the road. The Staff Sergeant says to always drive defensively.

“Keep in mind just because you are following the rules and driving safety that does not mean everyone else is and that is why it is all the more important that you drive defensively.”

Staff Sergeant Sarah Parke also recommends reducing your vehicle’s speed when driving on icy road conditions.