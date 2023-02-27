Listen Live

30-year-old Saddle Lake First Nation missing

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Cpl Gina Slaney for Alberta RCMP Southern Alberta District)

Zabrina Whitney Makokis has been reported missing and St. Paul RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating her.

The 30-year-old was last seen on February 22, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., at her residence. RCMP says there is a concern for her safety.

Zabrina is described as having a medium complexion standing about 5 feet 4 inches and weighing about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

(Photo supplied by Cpl Gina Slaney for Alberta RCMP Southern Alberta District)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Makokis is asked to contact the St.Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870.

