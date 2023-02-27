Zabrina Whitney Makokis has been reported missing and St. Paul RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating her.

The 30-year-old was last seen on February 22, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., at her residence. RCMP says there is a concern for her safety.

Zabrina is described as having a medium complexion standing about 5 feet 4 inches and weighing about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Makokis is asked to contact the St.Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870.