Jeffrey Dupres went missing from the Slave Lake area on April 24, 1980 and was 3 years of age at the time he went missing. The 3-year-old went missing when he went to play at a friend’s house and was last seen in his front yard by his mother.

Now 45, police continue to look for Dupres, but say he could have a different name altogether.

RCMP says one of Jeffrey’s legs is shorter than the other and it is believed he may still walk with a limp.

The RCMP has created new age-progression photos to estimate what Jeffrey Dupres might look like currently.

The RCMP is asking the public to review the most recent age-progression photo and contact the Slave Lake RCMP Detachment if you believe you may be able to assist in locating him or have been in contact with him at 780-849-3999.