An RCMP booth will be set up on March 3rd at the Centennial Centre to talk about how community members can learn about becoming an officer.

The booth will run at the hub of the C2 from 4:00-6:30 pm with Cst. K. Paler of the Bonnyville RCMP running it. The recruitment booth was set up after RCMP noticed a drop in applicants.

March 3rd marks the last game of Pontiacs’ regular season and Cst. K. Paler says he hopes more people will check the booth out.

“My hopes are high. Hopefully, lots of people will come by. I believe we will be right by the entrance so I am hopeful.”

Paler says he is looking for a more casual conversation between himself and the public and is encouraging people to come and ask questions.

“It is less a formal presentation and more Coffee with a cop where people come and ask questions, any questions they want to.”

The Bonnyville RCMP member will also be joined by a constable from the recruiting unit in Edmonton.